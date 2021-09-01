Like all Americans, I’m watching the end to the war in Afghanistan. And like most, I am horrified by the pictures of fear and violence. Many wonder why the ending looks like such chaos. The truth is it is war, and wars are evil and violent, usually with no winner, just victims.
Why this should engender so much animosity toward our government is beyond me. If war ever gets to the point of being easy and not evil, we would be truly losing our humanity. It would not have mattered if the withdrawal was one month or several, we would still be facing violence and chaos. That is the nature of killing and war.
The big question is why are politicians using our veterans to propagate their own need for attention? I see the GOP in particular voicing what they feel is the true evil (surprise, it’s the democrats they blame). They pretend to be talking for veterans while casting doubt, bias and racism towards the Afghans who managed to get out before the fall. Yes I’m talking to Wisconsin's own Ron Johnson and Bryan Steil.
It's not limited to these two. They are pandering to the darkness of prejudice by insinuating these refugees are terrorists. Just what we need in our leaders, more hate and distrust towards others. It seems these days politicians are more the problem than the country—the craving for power and money and the need to create division among Americans in order attain these goals.