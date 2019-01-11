President Trump, in his Tuesday address to the nation and in recent weeks, tells us illegal border entry from Mexico is a crisis that can only be stopped by finishing “the wall.” He cites four horrendous murders committed by illegals. But turn on your radio or television and view the daily murders committed in our communities, large and small, by non-illegals. Seems such has reached crisis proportions.
In terms of crisis, what about opioid epidemic and attendant criminal actions? How about the continuing school and public venue massacres? Lot of post-killing talk, but no action! That’s crisis!
How about a crumbling infrastructure crisis? And, Mr. President, how about those whose income your “shutdown” over your wall has stopped? Must they not be in crisis?
As to the whole illegal immigration mess, you are right. It can be attributed to do-nothing administrations and Congress over past decades. It must be fixed! But your wall, as you must know, can only be part of the equation.
You speak of your role in protecting the American people. Holding American workers hostage to your singular agenda is not in sync!
Your legacy in leading the immigration solution could be positive. But as it stands now…?
G. FRED GOODSIR
Janesville
