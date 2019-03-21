Mayor Anissa Welch has served city of Milton voters and residents in a professional, compassionate and results-oriented manner.

Through her collaborative and problem-solving leadership style, city staff and city council have been able to reduce annual expenses and maintain needed services in a time of significant industrial and residential growth in Milton.

Mayor Welch supports efforts to make Milton an appealing and safe community in which to work and live. City parks have had needed facility updates and trees are being planted. Façade grants for businesses and exterior home improvement grants are available. City street maintenance and replacement is carried out in a planned and affordable manner. City employees and volunteers have solid support to meet police, fire, EMS/ Paramedic and infrastructure needs.

She encourages and welcomes investigation and implementation of procedures and services that will benefit the community. Input, whether from a resident, city staff, council member or citizen committee, is carefully considered by her. Even in conflictual or controversial situations, Mayor Welch remains balanced and respectful.

Mayor Welch is dedicated to preserving Milton’s history and values while embracing the challenges that arise from our city’s growing pains. She regularly attends and promotes business, cultural and community events.

She is recognized in Wisconsin for her efforts, recently joining the Wisconsin League of Municipalities board of directors.

LARRY LAEHN

Milton