Last month, I attended a conference of conservationists, farmers and scientists where I met a featured speaker from the National Weather Service. I learned of a program called CoCoRAHS. This program enlists the help of all individuals to contribute information about rainfall, hail and snowfall to the local National Weather Service to help establish a baseline for local flood event prediction and control like that in our own Rock River Basin.
It occurred to me that tracking this information would be a good exercise for parents and grandparents for teaching children while we are all hunkered down together in our homes. With a variety of easily-built or purchased tools, we can contribute to better understanding and monitoring of our nearby river basin. Children can be taught basic skills such as observing weather patterns, recording data, graphing, mapping and making inferences about the weather. This program gives us the opportunity to share with children and do more than just talk about the weather.
Who knows? This may even lead to a future useful career in science and we can continue to contribute long after we are gone. Check out the program online at cocorahs.org.
WES DAVIS
Janesville