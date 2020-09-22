Wearing face masks compromises our overall health. We should not be forced to wear a mask.
It’s hard to breath when wearing them. The quality and the volume of speech between people wearing masks is considerably compromised, and they may unconsciously come closer.
Wearing a mask makes the exhaled air go into the eyes, and this generates an uncomfortable feeling and an impulse to touch your eyes. If your hands are contaminated, you are infecting yourself.
Furthermore, the effects of wearing a mask for extended periods of time include increase of body temperature, dizziness, headaches, etc.
Not only are masks not useful in preventing a virus but they harbor more bacteria. Masks that are continuously reused, cross-contaminated and not properly disposed of become a trap to further transmit the virus or become retainers for other pathogens that can harm the mask-wearer and others.
A pooled analysis of 10 controlled trials assessing extended, real-world, non-health-care-setting mask usage revealed that masking did not reduce the rate of laboratory-proven infections.
The question we must ask ourselves is this: If our government can now mandate such a personal, disruptive lifestyle change to our bodies, what else can they do to us? It appears that “my body, my choice” only applies to murdering babies.
We deserve hearings and answers. We are citizens, not subjects. Just because this virus came from China does not mean the politicians can use it as a pretext to turn us into China.
JONAH THOMPSON
Orfordville