The origin of Father’s Day is of relatively recent history (1910), but it is often linked with one of the 3,500-year-old 10 Commandments, “Honor your father and mother.”
This assumes honorable parents, who were intended to represent the character of God. How that standard is or is not maintained greatly determines the character of a nation.
Sadly, there are many fathers who are in prison or have abandoned the children they have “fathered.” Currently, about 25% of the children in the US live in fatherless homes. Why then should these children and many other grown-ups be expected to honor their dishonorable fathers?
But the underlying principle of this commandment is to show proper respect for all fatherly authorities, and not only for the person represented but even for the office as well. For example, when stopped for speeding, the personal character of the officer involved has no bearing on the rules of the road. If we are guilty, we must accept the consequences.
In an ideal world, all aspects of the media would be serving as positive examples of respecting the office of authority even if the person in that office is totally contemptible. But when media sources constantly display political cartoons and comments that mock our president and our police force, we should not be surprised when our fatherless children totally disregard all authority.
Accordingly, our current crisis is simply an outward display of reaping what we have sown. To save our country, may God mercifully help us to repent!
ROY ANDERSON
Janesville