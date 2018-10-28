This afternoon I heard an on-air Donald Trump apologist respond to a question about one of the president’s latest lies with the now-familiar tactic of citing an instance in which Bill Clinton lied. When is someone going to step up and say, “It wasn’t right then and it isn’t right now!”

I’m patiently waiting for candidates who will say, “I may make some mistakes along the way if you elect me, but I will not knowingly lie to you. If I err and something I do or say is proven to be false, I will admit it immediately and will do whatever I can to correct the consequences of that error.”

Today’s typical political defense reminds me of the story of the parson who was asked to do the eulogy for a horse thief. He couldn’t find a single good thing to say about the deceased and settled on simply saying, “His brother was worse.”

We are accepting this kind of defense of our president. We don’t have to. We can and should demand a higher standard.

WILLIAM WILSON

Milton

