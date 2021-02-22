Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is one of the Republican legislators who called for entire states to be disenfranchised.
He falsely claimed that there was voter fraud: He promoted the big lie that fomented the terrorist attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6.
Johnson tried to prevent voters from determining the president of the United States of America.
He used his megaphone to inspire an armed violent attack on our Capitol. People, including innocent law enforcement officers, died.
Ask him to resign.
VIVIAN CREEKMORE
Milton