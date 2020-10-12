Whenever I hear of people stating “we must come together as a people” in order ensure our country’s safety, they need to realize there is a schizm and it will remain a division.
I will never succumb to the ramblings and power grabs of Trump or his corrupt administration. We have an election where Bryan Steil's district is gerrymandered so much the state voting map looks like a bad jig saw puzzle.
Steil keeps his head down to avoid controversy but stated he’d not impeach Trump even before the case was presented.
DuWayne Severson, who I worked with many years, is a nice enough person, but whenever controversy arose where ethics were involved, he always chose to go along with the crowd. He is not a leader he is a follower, this is good for GOPer’s who want to control the whole country, but it's bad for any bipartisan discussions.
Steil and Severson need to go along with Trump.
I want leaders like Tammy Baldwin who always answers my e-mails, giving me specific information, when I ask for it. We don’t need anymore followers. We need leaders who will disagree with their party when the need arises.
Sue Conley meets this test, Severson does not! Our Republican representatives have made the coronavirus a political ad with tens of thousands dead. Isn’t it about time we get some adults in office?
VIRGIL PARKER
Janesville