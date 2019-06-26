On a recent trip to New York City, I had an opportunity to visit and tour the childhood home of Theodore Roosevelt, our 26th president. The home was filled with some of his personal belongings along with displays of his lifetime accomplishments, both as a citizen and government employee. We have a lot to be thankful for under his guidance and leadership. It's just amazing what one person could achieve for the good of the nation.

Throughout the exhibit, President Roosevelt had many of his quotes on display, and this one in particular caught my attention: “Patriotism means to stand by the country. It does not mean to stand by the president or any other public official, save exactly to the degree in which he himself stands by the country. It is patriotic to support him insofar as he efficiently serves the country. It is unpatriotic not to oppose him to the exact extent that by inefficiency or otherwise he fails in his duty to stand by the country. In either event, it is unpatriotic not to tell the truth, whether about the president or anyone else.”

Where is that party today?

MICHAEL MICHALSKI

Beloit