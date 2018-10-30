Regarding the next governor of this state, I sit here and wonder why I would want a new person running this state as governor.

The last three or four years, the unemployment has gone down to an all-time low of 2.8 percent here in Wisconsin! (Great.)

We here in Wisconsin have noticed a lot of manufacturing plants come to our state that put more people to work. As a nation, the economy is booming. What more could a person ask for? (Great.)

On taxes, do I have to say more? Property taxes have been stable, and there's been no tax increase at the fuel pumps. (Great.) Tony Evers has not said he would not increases taxes.

State roads are not great in some areas, but the state is working on them. Janesville is having a six-lane road. This city will be great!

All schools in Wisconsin and Janesville seem to be coming along OK.

As for health care, that should get better now that a person has more choices and, yes, with pre-existing health conditions being covered.

I guess when it comes down to it, why would I want to change to another person? I know what I am getting with Scott Walker. I would not with Evers.

ELGIE REWEY

Janesville

