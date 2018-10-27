The 1st Congressional District needs Randy Bryce as our representative. Despite The Gazette’s attempt to continue the smear of Bryce’s record, we do not need another lawyer (Bryan Steil) to represent us. Never have the working people of the 1st District and our country needed a “blue collar” worker representative more than now.
After nearly 20 years of having The Gazette’s favorite politician, Paul Ryan, as our representative, we strongly need Bryce who knows what the working people require to succeed in the present economic climate in Wisconsin and the U.S.
Ryan, as you may remember, constantly complained against the rising deficits until he passed the largest tax cut in history, which caused the deficits to spiral out of control. Then, Ryan and his GOP party decided that Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid were the true cause of deficits, and that they need to be reduced. Ryan was the leader of the more than 70-plus votes taken by the House to “repeal and replace” Obamacare. Lately, Ryan has been a “profile in cowardice,” and the 1st District doesn’t need a Ryan-lite clone like Steil to follow Ryan’s follies.
Yes, Bryce has had some problems, and he has never held an elected office. However, serving in our government is not reserved for the elite and/or lawyers. Bryce knows what it is like to get up every day and carry his lunch pail to work. Bryce has a real-world perspective that has been missing in Washington for decades. Vote for Bryce on Nov. 6.
ROBERT OBLAK
Walworth
