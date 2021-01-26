Mary, Mary, quite contrary;

Traveled around with what she carried.

Her path could be marked by outbreaks and death.

But she felt fine, kept traveling, kept working,

Kept leaving a mess.

Her first quarantine was grim, unpleasant at best.

She swore that she changed, and the reformed Mary left.

I wish that was it, that the story would end there.

But Mary Mallon, Typhoid Mary, is a tale of despair.

History will tell you; illness spares not the young, nor the old.

Please don't be as callous, as careless,

as Mary Mallon.

ASHLEY RUTTER

Janesville

