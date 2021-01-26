Mary, Mary, quite contrary;
Traveled around with what she carried.
Her path could be marked by outbreaks and death.
But she felt fine, kept traveling, kept working,
Kept leaving a mess.
Her first quarantine was grim, unpleasant at best.
She swore that she changed, and the reformed Mary left.
I wish that was it, that the story would end there.
But Mary Mallon, Typhoid Mary, is a tale of despair.
History will tell you; illness spares not the young, nor the old.
Please don't be as callous, as careless,
as Mary Mallon.
ASHLEY RUTTER
Janesville