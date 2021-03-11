Almost every day I read an article about some driver who is arrested for a fourth or fifth OWI.
This angers me every time I see it in print.
We have lived two years in Germany, and I would like to share this with everyone.
In Germany, if one is arrested for a traffic violation, that individual is often checked for his/her alcohol content. If it is even one decimal point above the legal limit for alcohol, the person's drivers license is taken away. The arrested one has absolutely no recourse. The case does not wait for jury trial. The person's license is confiscated. The person is simply without a license to drive.
We knew a man to whom this happened. He lost his license even though he needed to use his car for his work. That didn't matter. The man simply had to find a job where he could use public transportation such as a bus or train.
After a full year, the man would be allowed to begin to take driver's training, which in Germany is very expensive and is a two-year program and very costly. In Germany, one passes a test (both classroom and behind-the-wheel at a minimum age of 18). The license is then for life if nothing happens that you lose it. I think there is maximum age, at which time one must be retested, but I don't remember just what that age is.
Should we in the United States learn something from this?
DON SEEGER
Clinton