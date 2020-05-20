We are Americans. We are capable of doing more than one thing at a time. If we work together sensibly, we can open up our businesses while protecting the most vulnerable among us. We can do both by listening to our doctors, healthcare specialists, economists and business owners. We need well-thought-out plans that people can follow. We need good leadership and truthfulness. We need to put aside the politics and start working together. We need each other. We are Americans; we can do this.
PATRICIA BUHRMAN
Janesville