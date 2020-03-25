Americans have always been a get-up-and-go people, constantly moving and working. Coming to a complete halt and being asked to shelter in place due to the coronavirus outbreak may be difficult and frightening.
We can either immerse ourselves in panic and fear, or we can move to “higher grounds” within ourselves and see this time as an opportunity and not just a crisis. This can be a time of contemplation and reflection, a time to strengthen the muscles of our imagination. Turning to the arts—music, drawing, painting, creative writing, journaling, sculpturing, woodworking, sewing, knitting and storytelling—can move us to our better and deeper selves.
The arts may not put food on the table or pay your rent, but they can help raise your spirits and shine a light on what we truly value. The arts allow us to express these values be it in song, story, picture or other arts and crafts—no matter what kind of talent you feel you have.
A simple drawing or doodle, a poem, a memory written down about your life, or whistling or humming a tune all have the ability to lift up your spirits, give voice to your imagination and create a sense of well-being. Well-being increases creativity, courage, hope, compassion and empathy for others.
Through the expression of art we can find meaning even in the most difficult of times.
JO ANN KOLTYK
Janesville