Trump people! We are done.
We are done with Donald Trump. We are done with the attempt to overturn a presidential election. Done with what used to be the Republican Party, contorting itself to his every whim.
There have been 50-60 court defeats, including the US Supreme Court, since Nov. 3. As one judge stated, "Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here."
How much money has been spent on vote recounts to appease Trump’s deluded ego and pouting, fourth-grader approach to losing the election? More people voted against Donald Trump than in any election in US history. Please, deal with it.
AG William Barr noted there was no massive voter fraud.
He quit as opposed to being brow beaten by Trump.
Christopher Krebs, head of election cyber security, was fired by Trump after saying this was the safest election in US history.
Kellyanne Conway, former White House spokesperson, acknowledges it’s over.
The nation is struggling with the greatest health crisis in over 100 years, and Trump has handled it by denying, minimizing and mocking. Imagine FDR telling states they were on their own after Pearl Harbor?
Now, Trump is calling on his MAGA followers to take to the streets on Jan. 6 to protest the Electoral College certification.
It’s all been a disgrace and isn’t getting any better.
We are done with Trump and his followers.
STEVE WIND
Edgerton