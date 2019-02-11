I noticed with interest both Gov. Tony Evers' recent statements about the need for clean water and the response of Gazette readers in supporting the governor's initiative. The fact is, water falls on all of us, and it's the duty of all of us to take care of our water resources. Don't put in an alien, consumptive lawn and then blame farmers for water quality problems. Don't put in sidewalks, driveways and patios that are impermeable, causing rapid water runoff and then complain about flooding. And, we have an opportunity here to tell our governmental units that they should take better care of water by, for example, putting in permeable surfaces for any new construction, such as rain gardens, driveways and sidewalks--keeping water on their (or your) property and not letting it flood the Rock River. It's time for public sector units to follow suit. I recall it was former Gov. Lee Dreyfus who spoke in the 1980s about Wisconsin forming a part of an "OPEC of clean water." Our economic future and our environmental future cannot be separated.

THOMAS MURN

Beloit