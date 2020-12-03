The city of Brodhead has approved a new subdivision called Seventh Avenue Subdivision. This includes the land bounded by East Sixth and East Seventh avenues and 15th and 17th streets. This land cannot be developed for housing. The water table is too high. It is a cache basin for an arroyo or dry creek that flows through town from the north.
If one knows where to look, one can find evidence of it. It is interrupted by streets and homes, but it is still there and still flows when it is rainy or snow melts. If housing is allowed to be developed on the land, it is going to cause more of a water problem for those basements of homes in the area that already have a problem. It will also cause more water problems along the arroyo, besides the flooding of the intersections of East Third Avenue and 10th Street and East Fourth Avenue and Exchange Street when it is rainy and when snow melts. This will cause water problems in basements that do not have problems now.
The only suitable development for the land bounded by East Sixth and East Seventh avenues and 15th and 17th streets is as a park.
Any mitigation is not going to change the fact that it is going to cause a bigger water problem in basements in houses in the area, plus additional houses farther out and above this area.
DAVE SEARLES
Brodhead