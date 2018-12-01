Where is the logic with the Janesville City Council's decision Monday to raise wastewater rates by 6.9 percent? I live by myself and use water for laundry washing and bathing. But I have no dishwasher and don't water my lawn. I'm in my seventies and live on a fixed income.
How about doing a comparison of water use among different households? And how about using your so-called brains on this issue?
ROLAND HANAMAN
Janesville
