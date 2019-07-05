With the conclusion of the first series of debates by candidates running for the Democratic Party nomination for president, do we have any clarity as to who would make the best candidate?

Many of the candidates have put forth a position or idea they wish to promote. Their idea is packaged with the standard fluff and few specifics. Such posturing raises the question: Does the candidate truly have a plan to address the issues facing our country?

Only one candidate has had the courage to spell out the specifics of her plans, and she has seen a steady growth in support as a result. When Elizabeth Warren spells out her wealth tax, a tax of 2% on income over $50 million, you can see she can produce the revenue to pay for the programs proposed without placing the burden on the backs of the middle class.

Kamala Harris received increased attention by confronting Joe Biden. It was Warren who confronted the vote of Biden for taking away many of the protections under bankruptcy laws. For that support, Biden received more than $200,000 in contributions from employees and executives of one lender, MBNA. Warren told Biden if you are not going to cap interest rates, you cannot support taking away access to bankruptcy offers. Biden voted to make it more difficult to declare bankruptcy and support the credit card companies and lenders.

ALAN KROMHOLZ

Whitewater