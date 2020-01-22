The shift from red to blue is more than a Doppler effect in science. It appears in politics, too. We see it in the retirement of many Republicans: 25 GOP House members and four senators so far. Why so many?
Some may be conscientious and unable to march in lockstep with Donald Trump. Maybe they sense that more voters are leaning toward the Democrats’ pragmatism than Trump’s extremism. Perhaps they sense how voters are fed up with Trump’s strong-arm tactics and realize how speaking out means losing support from the (Trump’s) party, without which they cannot win re-election.
But we do know that, as the GOP loses more moderate Republicans, the party automatically shifts farther to the right. One result is that Trump’s removal is unlikely because some 20 Republicans must vote with the Democrats to give Trump the boot. But since Republicans are afraid of Trump, that will not happen.
What will happen? Well, it’s likely that Trump will ultimately triumph in his impeachment. Then he will say, “See! I’m completely innocent. Perfect!”
But this “finding” will be a political decision in a house where Republicans rule. A “finding” is not the same as a “fact.” One’s guilt or innocence are FACTS. One IS or IS NOT guilty. A “finding” is simply a decision. In this case, a political one.
Let’s hope enough conscientious Republicans remain to follow the facts and find the courage to stand against the pressures of politics. Our democracy depends on it.
DONALD ALLISON
Janesville