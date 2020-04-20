I was pleased to see the photos and story about Kurt Van Galder (Monday, Page 3A) and the eagles nesting in South Beloit, Illinois. I would like to suggest to parents and young people at home to go on the internet to the Decorah Eagles Cam (https://bit.ly/3eEe6Ta). These are live images of an eagle nest in Decorah, Iowa. The cameras are set to view the eagles nest with adults and three young ones that recently hatched. It can also show some of the surrounding area with a fish pond below. At times, an adult can be seen fishing and bringing the fish to the nest for feeding the young. Enjoy!
JOE CARDIFF
Lake Geneva