YOUR VIEWS Your Views: Walworth County Sheriff's Office needs change Aug 1, 2022 Aug 1, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save “In any moment of decision, the best you can do is the right thing, the next best thing is the wrong thing, and the worst thing is nothing.” President Theodore RooseveltWhen an organization is more focused on fashion rather than function, it is time for a change.When an organization diminishes the value of higher education, it is time for a change.When an organization witnesses bad behavior in its ranks and then promotes it, it is time for a change.When an organization cannot retain quality personnel, it is time for a change.I support sheriff candidate Craig Konopski and undersheriff candidate Daniel Derrick, please stand up for what you believe in.DETECTIVE CORY J. NEWMANNWhitewater SUBSCRIBE NOW Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Now ‘I don’t have that kind of money:’ After school child care costs skyrocket as YWCA Rock County introduces new fee structure Derek Gray, UW-Whitewater basketball player, died Sunday, university athletics department says On cloud nine: Van Galder claims record-tying ninth city golf championship Death notices for Aug. 1, 2022 Death notices for July 29, 2022 Latest e-Edition The Gazette To view our latest eEdition, click the image on the left. Screentime Your Weekly Screentime Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW Promote your event If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now! Go to form