I used to be a great fan of the Walworth County Fair. As a 4-H leader and booth volunteer for multiple community organizations, I have attended the Walworth County Fair and related events for more than two decades.
I have received multiple mailings from Walworth County Agricultural Society candidates, touting their qualifications. Quotes of “a lifetime of positive experiences,” “creating memories for the next generation of fair-goers,'' “make sure every fair attendee and exhibitor have an enjoyable experience” and “family-friendly event” ring hollow to me this year.
The Democratic Party of Walworth County Fair Booth has a history of being personable, polite and engaging. This past year, we experienced attempted vandalism, overt threats and repeated attempts at intimidation, vulgarity (spitting and obscene gestures) and profanity.
Neighboring vendors were concerned for our safety, and multiple calls to security were made, which were promptly responded to and handled appropriately and professionally. These behaviors were fueled by merchandise sold by vendors and vitriolic messaging at a grandstand event. This was not a safe environment for our volunteers and thousands of visitors.
According to the Walworth County Fair Vendor Agreement, “the fair reserves the rights to deny display and/or sale of any items ... which are inappropriate.”
If the Walworth County Agricultural Society truly wants to hold family-friendly and enjoyable experiences, they need to be more accessible and transparent, reexamine their mission and provide a nonhostile environment for all fair-goers.