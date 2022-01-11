My name is Al Stanek, and I write this letter to introduce myself as a candidate to represent Whitewater on the Walworth County Board of Supervisors.
My primary purpose for running is a selfish one. We have lived in our Whitewater home for more than 26 years now and would like to be able to continue to afford to do so for many years to come.
My family's Walworth County taxes went up 3.6% this year on top of 9% in 2020. I'm uncomfortable with that trend. We need to maintain the quality of our sheriff's office, public works and human services functions, but raising taxes or borrowing shouldn't be our only option—they should be our last option.
Where improvements are needed, we need to explore other funding sources. The bulk of my career was spent researching, writing and managing state and federal grants. Grants aren't free money. They are there to help solve such public problems as the increasing costs of providing emergency medical services by Whitewater and other local volunteer fire departments. I've already contacted our state representative to push for using remaining state pandemic relief funds to assist such communities as Whitewater.
I am blessed to be healthy, retired, willing and able to represent Whitewater on the county board. I'm glad to have competition that, I hope, will generate a robust discussion of ideas, issues and candidate qualifications.
I would be honored if you will consider casting your vote for me on April 5.