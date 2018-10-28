Gov. Scott Walker has played a major role in harming Wisconsin’s environment and natural resources for eight years. Here are just a few examples: The 2015-17 budget eliminated 16 Department of Natural Resources science services positions. This move resulted in even more environmental and resource decisions based on politics, not science. Relaxed environmental regulations hurt the quality of our air and water.
Walker sold off public lands, diminishing opportunities for hunting, fishing and outdoor recreation. He cut state parks funding and wasted time and money having conservation wardens assigned to park ranger duties. Walker has done little to help control the spread of chronic wasting disease, threatening our deer herd and hunting heritage. The governor sought to eliminate the popular and self-supporting Natural Resources magazine. The public outcry in support of this publication saved it, but the magazine was reduced from six to four issues per year.
Whether or not you agree that man-made causes are a contributing factor in climate change, scientists overwhelmingly agree the climate is changing. The DNR was ordered to remove any reference to climate change from its website and dispose of any educational materials on the subject.
The Wisconsin Outdoor News recently asked both gubernatorial candidates to respond to questions for their publication. Tony Evers gave detailed and well-thought out answers. Apparently, Walker was too busy campaigning to bother to respond at all.
Wisconsin was once looked up to as a national leader in protecting the environment and natural resources. Vote for Tony Evers.
MIKE SPORS
Janesville
