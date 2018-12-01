Regarding a comment in Friday's "Web Views" about Gov. Scott Walker's 2010 election, his sympathizers are trying to rewrite history. The protest and the Rockford trip was not the direct result of an election outcome. If Walker had run his campaign on Act 10 and won, there would have been no protest/recall or caravan to Rockford! Instead, Walker used the blame-and-shame game to assert unions were the cause of the recession! It was late-night legislation larceny that produced the protests and race to Rockford, not election results.
CHARLES SCHULTE
Edgerton
