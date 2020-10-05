I went for a walk the other day with my dog, Golda. I noticed a large pile of dog poop to one side on the trail.
I was feeling somewhat libertarianish that morning, so I thought to myself, “My dog didn’t do it, and I didn’t step in it, so I’m just going to walk on by. The next fella will have the same opportunity as me.”
But then I turned around, took a bag supplied by the county government and picked up the poop. My dog didn’t do it, and I didn’t step in it, but I picked it up so the next person on the trail wouldn’t get poop on their boot.
Does that make me a socialist? Or maybe even a sucker?
But not a loser. That’s what I think.
JIM MAROUSIS
Fort Atkinson