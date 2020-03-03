The two words that both political parties have used sparingly and only when it serves their purpose are “mental health.”
The meanings of these two words mean so much more to the thousands of American citizens that are suffering (with their families) while trying to address and cope with mental illness.
In my opinion, there has been no help from either political party, our government or employers on this issue.
The Republican Party uses “mental health” as a prop and talking point to speak about gun safety.
The Democrat Party uses “mental health” as a prop and talking point to speak about Medicare For All.
Neither party has a chance to achieve its goal unless they have by-in by the other party. In the meantime, we watch our children, our spouses and our parents go through hell looking for treatment and a way to pay for that treatment.
Our insurance companies pay lip service to mental health by only offering 50% coverage for mental illness. They do not value “mental illness” as they value a physical ailment. Is money driving that fact, or is it our historical culture that has hidden and undervalued what mental illness has done to us?
With the last six months of health care at the forefront of our political arena, I would like to see a serious discussion about mental health.
My gosh, some say we may have an administration in Washington, D.C., that needs help with mental health. Now may be the time to address it.
PAUL KRISTOFFERSEN
Fontana