Justice delayed is justice denied. Catholic cleric Theodore McCarrick thought he would never have to account for his crimes against his Christian flock. Justice will only be served when he stands trial and is punished for sexual assaults against boys, girls and fellow priests.

Politics has long had a reputation for corruption. Many avoid it altogether so they don’t get ensnared in lies and bribes. This leaves room for amoral grifters to take control. We’ve been traumatized for two years, embarrassed, disrespected and disparaged the world-over because we chose a dishonest, conniving bandit to lead one-third of our government. Some sycophants support his widespread dishonesty, perhaps treason.

President Bill Clinton was investigated, harangued and impeached for being caught in a lie. The current president has publicly told more than 8,700 lies, according to a tracker in a newspaper during the last two years. So far, no repercussions. Justice awaits the Mueller report, congressional and judicial accounting and consequences for massive presidential wrongs. Will it come in time to redeem democracy?

JEANNE HUEBNER

Delavan

