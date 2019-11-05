The new U.S., Mexico and Canada trade agreement was signed by all three countries’ leaders on Nov. 20 at the G20 Economic Summit in Buenos Aires. It is designated to replace NAFTA, which contained many regulations not favorable to the USA. During his 2016 campaign, candidate Donald Trump called out the unfairness of NAFTA to our economy and workers. The NAFTA agreement had also not been updated to reflect changes in our service business, data transmission and intellectual property protection. If ever passed by Congress, the USMCA will create 178,000 jobs and add another $169 billion to our economy.

It is a big win for the Wisconsin diary industry with the elimination of punitive tariffs on our dairy products by Canada. Regulations against other imported U.S. agricultural products into Canada and Mexico will be eliminated. It is also a win for Mexican workers as they will receive more labor protections and a higher minimum wage in the auto industry.

The USMCA agreement is a positive campaign promise fulfilled by President Trump that now sits on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk waiting to be voted on. Instead of acting on this economic benefit, the Democrats’ time in the House is filled with constant, ongoing and endless inquiries and investigations. Is this economic win for you being held up by the sole fact that it would be a win for the president and that cannot be allowed? I hope we are not being economically sacrificed on the altar of vengeful, partisan Democrat politics.

JOHN SURINAK

Delavan