Our legislative representatives are discussing bills put forth to extend the time to complete a background check, as well as intensifying these checks, before a person can purchase a handgun. Our country has grieved and been sickened by gun violence. Through the years, people have lost loved ones of all ages. There are no words to express these losses, but the fact remains we have done nothing to avert these deaths. We just grieve.

Every time these horrendous shootings occur, we all say "It's terrible" and "Why doesn't anyone do anything about them?", but we get tied down in the muck of political agendas and start believing myths about what will happen if we should do something. The NRA says this and the gun owners fear it, but what of the children who have been drawn into these battles? They are remembered and then just as quickly forgotten during these times when actions are a possibility.

Please contact your Congress people and give these people reason to implement ideas to decrease these violent acts. Our country over the past two years has made a muck of most American ideals. We have shown the world our insensitivity and callousness. Let's show the world we are not all as portrayed by the current government in power. Contact your representatives, show the people in power we will still work toward peace in our country.

VIRGIL PARKER

Janesville