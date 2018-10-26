Tammy Baldwin is sending out election flyers touting her support of military veterans, yet she is the one who ignored protests by veterans complaining of poor treatment at the Tomah VA hospital. She is also, as a Democrat, responsible for the open borders advocacy and lack of support of her party for the United States military services.
To protect our borders and support our veterans, people of Wisconsin should vote against Tammy Baldwin and for Leah Vukmir. As a wife of a veteran and the mother of a United States airman, I know that the only true vote for the U.S. Senate to support our military is a vote for Leah Vukmir.
JENNIFER BROWN
Janesville
