Growing up in a solidly Democratic home, I often heard that Democrats and unions were for the “little guy.” When I was old enough to work at the various union jobs, I started to question that. The unions cared little about the actual “little guy” as much as getting dues-paying members to support the union’s liberal agenda.
As an independent voter and a retired public high school teacher who has worked in public education for 33 years, I strongly encourage support for Leah Vukmir for U.S. Senate. When the Legislature and governor fought to give teachers the freedom to choose whether or not to belong to the powerful teachers union without fear of losing their jobs, Leah stood up to the teachers union and the extreme Democrats in the Legislature. Teachers had been required to pay unions dues, which were collected by the state and payed to the union. Many teachers I know didn’t want to support the union’s extreme agenda but had to so they could teach. Once the teachers were released from mandatory union membership, the union membership dropped more than 30 percent.
Common sense prevailed and our state is better for it. Extreme Democrats such as Tammy Baldwin would never be supported by regular Democrats of a generation ago. As an independent, I am voting for a moderate, Leah Vukmir. For evidence that Baldwin and the Democratic Party have become extreme, just look at the circus they created at the recent Supreme Court nominee hearings.
RICH MARRANO
Burlington
