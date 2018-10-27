At this time in our election process, I believe it is fair to conclude that we are all a bit weary of the ever-increasing lack of civility in many political campaigns.

I, for one, get discouraged every time I receive an "informational" postcard in the mail that focuses primarily on attacking the opponent. Amid this negativity, I am pleased to say that I was pleasantly surprised while I attended a recent political debate between incumbent state Rep. Don Vruwink and Gabriel Szerlong. Mr. Vruwink brought civility, respect and democracy to the discourse. He answered questions enthusiastically and candidly while focusing on his own vast experience and proven dedication in our 43rd Assembly District.

Another remarkable and refreshing observation regarding Don Vruwink's supporters was that they were both Republicans AND Democrats. I am thankful that we have a sincere "people person," Don Vruwink, on our Nov. 6 ballot. Please remember, elections are our chance to stand up for what matters most to us and to have an impact on the issues that affect us, our communities, our families and our future.

DEANA M. ZENTER

Town of Rutland supervisor

