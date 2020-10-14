I am very disappointed by radio ads and a letter to the editor attacking my voting record.
The ad says I voted to cut spending for public education, Medicaid and broadband. That is absolutely untrue. I voted against the state budget bill because it decreased spending for public education, Medicaid and broadband.
I voted against the budget bill because the Joint Finance Committee decided, yet again, not to accept $1.65 billion in federal Medicaid funds that would have provided health insurance to more Wisconsinites.
I voted against the budget bill because the Joint Finance Committee cut the governor’s budget proposal for broadband expansion grants from $78 million to $48 million, a cut of $30 million. I hear regularly from households and businesses in my district that do not have access to reliable high-speed internet service.
I voted against the budget bill because it decreased education funding by $647 million less than what the governor proposed. As a 44-year teacher, it makes me sad that anyone would believe I would cut funding for public schools. The Joint Finance Committee cut funding for special education by $450 million compared to what the governor asked for.
I wish everyone would stick to the facts in this campaign and not distort the truth. I vow to stay positive. We need to work together to accomplish what’s best for the state of Wisconsin.
DON VRUWINK
Milton