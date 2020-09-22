Don Vruwink has earned your support for re-election in the 43rd Assembly District.
I have known Don for over 30 years and have seen firsthand his desire to work tirelessly to make Wisconsin and it’s communities better places to live.
Don has dedicated his life to working to improve the lives of those around him. His experience as a teacher, coach, city council member, school board member and state representative have proven that he has the ability to work with others to reach common goals.
In Madison, Don has shown that he has the desire to work with other legislators, regardless of their political party, to do things that will benefit all Wisconsinites. His life experiences have allowed him to be an advocate in Madison on important issues such as education and agriculture. He also has spoken out against gerrymandering and in favor of expanding high speed internet across the state. Don concentrates on the issues, not the politics.
These hyper-partisan times that we live in call for honest and fair-minded people. Don Vruwink is that kind of person. Please join me in supporting Don Vruwink for re-election for another term in the State Assembly.
RICK MULLEN
Milton