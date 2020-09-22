Where is representative Don Vruwink?
Is he, like the Democrat candidate for president, hiding in his basement? One has to ask the question.
Perhaps over the past seven weeks, since the inception of the statewide mask mandate, he has been tirelessly working behind the scenes on some super-secret legislation.
Maybe trying to bridge the divide between the Legislature and the governor. Has he put forth a plan that both branches of government can discuss when the governor's mask mandate ends in a week?
Maybe he has solved the problems with DWD and our unemployed suddenly being able to get unemployment checks.
Possibly helping our hard-hit businesses in Rock county, who for months have been stuck at 50% capacity in phase 2?
Talking with health to try and finally move us to where these businesses can start making money after we hit our six-month anniversary of “14 days to slow the spread”?
Hard to tell. He seems to have disappeared. I have not heard him speak on any of these issues. I have not seen any press releases. Maybe, like other politicians, he has decided re-election is what matters now.
I think, then, it is time to consider another option. Someone who will help our businesses safely reopen. Someone who will work on the needs of the community and maybe let us know what the Legislature is doing. Someone who will not disappear for weeks at a time. Beth Drew.
TOM NELSON
Milton