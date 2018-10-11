I have had many opportunities to work closely with Don Vruwink, who is running again for the 43rd Assembly District seat, and have consistently been impressed with his capabilities for a number of these reasons.
My first experience with Don was as a colleague in the Milton School District. Having worked together in the same district for over 30 years, it was clear that Don possessed an innate ability to work with students, constantly reassessing programs on personal and departmental levels to ensure that the curriculum was challenging and updated.
I also had an opportunity to work with Don while serving together on the Milton City Council. Don’s breadth of knowledge dealing with the public involved a great deal of experience in working with business, public and intergovernmental relations. I had the opportunity to observe him using his communication skills, creating and implementing marketing strategies to promote community growth. Exceptional organizational skills and desire to work together allowed him to utilize feedback from citizens to everyone challenged. I enjoyed and appreciated the opportunity to learn from Don during that time.
Don is a model of hard work, perseverance and passion as he strives to create an excellent quality of life environment for all citizens. I believe that his qualifications and experience are worthy of your support for re-election. Join me in voting for Don Vruwink on Nov. 6.
THERESA RUSCH
Milton
