My experience with Don Vruwink has never been anything but positive. While not always agreeing, our relationship is one of mutual respect. I hold Don in high regard as a high school teacher who was loved and respected by his students and athletes. After retiring from full-time teaching, Don was sought out as a substitute due to his character, work ethic and sense of responsibility.

I knew Don as he served on the Milton City Council where he devoted time to the challenges faced by a small but growing city. Don visited my house if I had questions about city issues. He ensured that I had the information I needed to make informed decisions. He encouraged my participation, input and questions.

I served with Don on the Milton School Board where he was consistently well prepared and informed. He was engaged in district issues and attended many events. He was a seeker of information and consistently contacted constituents to hear their thoughts and ideas.

I have seen Don as my representative in the 43rd Assembly District work, seemingly tirelessly, to move initiatives forward. He is always willing to provide information and answer questions.

Don interacts with people in an energized manner while remaining calm and respectful. He brings a broad scope of knowledge and experience to his Assembly work. That coupled with his heart, passion and style in working with people leaves me feeling well represented. I will be voting for Don Vruwink and encourage you to do so as well.

JON CRUZAN

Milton

