We are supporting the re-election of Don Vruwink as our representative for the 43rd Assembly District.
Don is a man of character, integrity and honesty. These are values that everyone should be looking for in any candidate for office.
We have known Don for over 35 years. During that time, he has served on the Milton City Council, the Milton School Board and other committees as well. For many years, he was the recreation director for the city of Milton.
Don has also been a teacher and coach and has spent his entire career helping countless students and athletes.
Don has a unique ability to listen to people and then works to help solve their problems or concerns. He deeply cares, works tirelessly and is committed to helping his constituents.
In Madison, he is always trying to work across the aisle with fellow legislators, which is difficult to do during these polarizing times. He is exactly the kind of person we need in the state Assembly. We believe he has earned the right to represent the 43rd Assembly District again.
Please join us in voting for Don Vruwink on Nov. 3.
STEVE AND KAREN REED
Milton