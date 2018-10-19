I am writing this letter to share my endorsement of Don Vruwink for the 43rd Assembly District seat. Don has dedicated his entire adult life to public service and improving the lives of others around him. From his teaching and coaching careers to his time on the Milton City Council and Milton School Board, he has made a positive impact on thousands of people over the years.
I count myself among these lucky individuals. As a former student and member of Don's athletic teams, I have seen firsthand his ability to inspire others to persevere and reach to do better. His knowledge and decades of experience have helped him improve the lives of all Wisconsinites in his time in the Assembly. Don's unique and varied background has allowed him to contribute to many areas of the Assembly's work. In these polarizing political times, one of Don's best assets is his desire to work together with others he might not always agree with to do what is best for the Wisconsin taxpayer. Please vote for Don Vruwink on Nov. 6.
RICK MULLEN
Milton
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse