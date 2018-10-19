I am writing this letter to share my endorsement of Don Vruwink for the 43rd Assembly District seat. Don has dedicated his entire adult life to public service and improving the lives of others around him. From his teaching and coaching careers to his time on the Milton City Council and Milton School Board, he has made a positive impact on thousands of people over the years.

I count myself among these lucky individuals. As a former student and member of Don's athletic teams, I have seen firsthand his ability to inspire others to persevere and reach to do better. His knowledge and decades of experience have helped him improve the lives of all Wisconsinites in his time in the Assembly. Don's unique and varied background has allowed him to contribute to many areas of the Assembly's work. In these polarizing political times, one of Don's best assets is his desire to work together with others he might not always agree with to do what is best for the Wisconsin taxpayer. Please vote for Don Vruwink on Nov. 6.

RICK MULLEN

Milton

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse