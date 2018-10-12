I have been talking with state legislators about an issue near and dear to my heart: the Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act. This law if enacted would conform Wisconsin law to the Uniform Law Commission model as it relates to placement of children when a parent or guardian is called to active military duty. Specifically, the law would allow a court to grant care-taking authority to a non- parent, such as a stepparent, grandparent, sibling, aunt, uncle or cousin if the court determines that is in the best interest of the child.
Rep. Don Vruwink was an early supporter of this bill when I contacted him last May. In getting to know Rep. Vruwink, I learned he has been a leader in introducing bills to help veterans. One bill would waive the driver’s license fee for disabled veterans. Another bill would allow a court to consider military-related post-traumatic stress disorder as a mitigating factor.
Last winter, Rep. Vruwink attended the housewarming for disabled vet whose new home was built by a group called Homes for Our Troops. He spoke at the Whitewater Memorial Day observation in May, and he was a leader in the effort to build Milton’s veterans memorial.
When the Deployed Parents Custody and Visitation Act is introduced in the coming legislative session, I know I can count on Rep. Vruwink’s support.
KIMBERELY GRAFF
President and founder of Protecting Military Families in Wisconsin
Milton
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse