I first met state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck when she knocked on my door on a hot summer day in 2012 to introduce herself. I asked her a lot of questions. She was open and honest in her responses. She shared her strong belief in limited government, conservative fiscal policy and personal responsibility. I was happy to cast my ballot for her in 2012 and have been very satisfied with her as my representative ever since.

Six years later, Amy knows she doesn’t need to knock on my door to ask for my vote every two years because I see her often at many local events throughout the year. And I know she is just a phone call or email away if I ever need to reach her on an issue.

I know it’s hard to be everywhere all the time, and I appreciate how Amy makes an effort to engage with residents in each of the communities she represents as much as she can. I know when she is in Madison working on the budget or voting on bills, she is always thinking about what is best for those of us here at home in 31st Assembly District.

Supporting Amy Loudenbeck for re-election to the 31st District is an easy decision for me and my family. I hope others will join me and vote for her as well on Tuesday.

CHRISTINE MESSERSCHMIDT

Elkhorn

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse