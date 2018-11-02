I first met state Rep. Amy Loudenbeck when she knocked on my door on a hot summer day in 2012 to introduce herself. I asked her a lot of questions. She was open and honest in her responses. She shared her strong belief in limited government, conservative fiscal policy and personal responsibility. I was happy to cast my ballot for her in 2012 and have been very satisfied with her as my representative ever since.
Six years later, Amy knows she doesn’t need to knock on my door to ask for my vote every two years because I see her often at many local events throughout the year. And I know she is just a phone call or email away if I ever need to reach her on an issue.
I know it’s hard to be everywhere all the time, and I appreciate how Amy makes an effort to engage with residents in each of the communities she represents as much as she can. I know when she is in Madison working on the budget or voting on bills, she is always thinking about what is best for those of us here at home in 31st Assembly District.
Supporting Amy Loudenbeck for re-election to the 31st District is an easy decision for me and my family. I hope others will join me and vote for her as well on Tuesday.
CHRISTINE MESSERSCHMIDT
Elkhorn
