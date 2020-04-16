Congratulations to Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald, on your Republican blueprint to degrade the Wisconsin presidential primary election! Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell must be very proud of both of you for suppressing voting for many people during this pandemic.
You have, however, made one very big mistake! You have underestimated the resolve and will of the Wisconsin voter, and we will never forget your underhanded Vladimir Putin-type tactics. The Republican Party will pay a huge political price for this and the lousy job Trump has done with containing the coronavirus. Stormy Daniels could have done better, and that's the "naked truth"!
On Nov. 3, Democrats will remember this travesty.
RON THRONSON
Edgerton