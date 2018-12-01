So, you lost the governor's race. The citizens of Wisconsin spoke with their vote. Gov. Scott Walker's policies favoring the rich at the cost of the middle class finally caused us to become fed up.

Now two Republican leaders, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, are moving to limit the powers of the governor elect. Yes, gentlemen, ELECT. This is obstructionism in its ugliest and most childish form. Obviously the people of Wisconsin come second to the party. We have endured eight years of Walkernomics that have cost us at every turn, with the icing being a $4.8 billion (cash) giveaway. The people of Wisconsin need to stand up to Vos and Fitzgerald and instruct them to work with Gov.-Elect Tony Evers as we want better for our state.

DUANE SNOW

Janesville

