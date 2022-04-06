The following saying is attributed to Joseph Goebbels, the chief propagandist for Adolf Hitler: “If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.”
Now that we have heard from a potential Supreme Court justice, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who could not give a definition of "woman," we will put the concept to the test. Jackson's reasoning for why she couldn't answer was that she was not a biologist. I wonder how she would have responded to the question, “Are you a woman?” That so-called educated people can go along with such foolishness illustrates the point of the quote.
Choosing to believe lies has inherent consequences and long-lasting influence. Jesus said that lying was Satan’s native language because he is a liar and the father of lies (John 8:44). Currently, lies seem to overflow from the mouths of world leaders, politicians and the media.
An example of such brainwashing to accept transgenderism is the recognition of Lia Thomas as the winner in a women’s swim meet. In response to this ideology, at least 30 states have introduced bills that prohibit transgender athletes from participating in sports other than their gender at birth.
Three states, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Tennessee, have already signed these bills into law this year. In the coming elections, we need to be mindful of this issue and discerning of its long-term implications.