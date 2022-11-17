With gerrymandered Assembly and Senate voting districts, that only require Republican candidates to get 44% of the statewide vote, voters could have given Republicans veto-proof control of the legislature. This would have meant a single political party agenda had replaced governing in Wisconsin.
Voters sent the message that they want our government going forward to reflect Wisconsin’s values not a particular party agenda. We want political campaigns to never again contain the indecency and incivility of this election.
We want clean water and clean air protections. We insist on support for our public schools rather than endless local referendums. We need to be defended from those carrying guns with common sense restrictions favored by a majority of citizens.
Voters no longer will tolerate power politics in which destroying those across the aisle is presented as government. We need so very little from those we send to Madison but we need that little so very much.
Wisconsinites want to pull Wisconsin back to where we used to be.
Surely the governor and the legislature can agree to do more than disagree on everything. Talking with each other rather than at each other is a good starting point to arrive at reasonable solutions. The needs of the people must come before the agenda of either political party.