With gerrymandered Assembly and Senate voting districts, that only require Republican candidates to get 44% of the statewide vote, voters could have given Republicans veto-proof control of the legislature. This would have meant a single political party agenda had replaced governing in Wisconsin.

Voters sent the message that they want our government going forward to reflect Wisconsin’s values not a particular party agenda. We want political campaigns to never again contain the indecency and incivility of this election.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you