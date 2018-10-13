I am outraged by the Senate Democrats' attempt to destroy Brett Kavanaugh with unsubstantiated assault allegations, mistaken or invented.

Memory is a notoriously unreliable function, as multiple studies show, including “erroneous memories arising from repeated attempts to remember,” states the Journal of Memory and Language.

According to The Innocence Project, 213 persons incarcerated due to eyewitness misidentification were later proven innocent by DNA.

Regarding invented allegations, many black men were lynched for false allegations of sexual assault.

A 2014 story, “Rape On Campus,” in the Rolling Stone detailed a student’s allegation of rape by three named individuals. This proved to be a hoax. A later article apologized to “all those who were damaged by our story.”

Pursuit of a false allegation of Duke lacrosse players resulted in release of 49 of their names, a public condemnation signed by 88 faculty members and protests calling for castrations. Eventually the university paid out millions for damages, and the prosecutor was disbarred.

Yet despite no evidence--in fact with disputing evidence--Justice Kavanaugh, his family and supporters were savaged; mobs stormed the Capitol; Republican senators were doxed; and death threats abounded.

Clearly, Democrats think anything goes in their quest for power. If elected, they will lead us further down this dangerous path, twisting a just cause--that of ending sexual abuse and assault--to serve partisan political ends. This must stop. If you care about a male in your life and about due process, please vote Republican on Nov. 6.

PAMELA WOLFE

Lake Geneva

GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement

  • Keep it clean. Comments that are obscene, vulgar or sexually oriented will be removed. Creative spelling of such terms or implied use of such language is banned, also.
  • Don't threaten to hurt or kill anyone.
  • Be nice. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
  • Harassing comments. If you are the subject of a harassing comment or personal attack by another user, do not respond in-kind. Use the "Report comment abuse" link below to report offensive comments.
  • Share what you know. Give us your eyewitness accounts, background, observations and history.
  • Do not libel anyone. Libel is writing something false about someone that damages that person's reputation.
  • Ask questions. What more do you want to know about the story?
  • Stay focused. Keep on the story's topic.
  • Help us get it right. If you spot a factual error or misspelling, email newsroom@gazettextra.com or call 1-800-362-6712.
  • Remember, this is our site. We set the rules, and we reserve the right to remove any comments that we deem inappropriate.

Report comment abuse