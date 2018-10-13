I am outraged by the Senate Democrats' attempt to destroy Brett Kavanaugh with unsubstantiated assault allegations, mistaken or invented.
Memory is a notoriously unreliable function, as multiple studies show, including “erroneous memories arising from repeated attempts to remember,” states the Journal of Memory and Language.
According to The Innocence Project, 213 persons incarcerated due to eyewitness misidentification were later proven innocent by DNA.
Regarding invented allegations, many black men were lynched for false allegations of sexual assault.
A 2014 story, “Rape On Campus,” in the Rolling Stone detailed a student’s allegation of rape by three named individuals. This proved to be a hoax. A later article apologized to “all those who were damaged by our story.”
Pursuit of a false allegation of Duke lacrosse players resulted in release of 49 of their names, a public condemnation signed by 88 faculty members and protests calling for castrations. Eventually the university paid out millions for damages, and the prosecutor was disbarred.
Yet despite no evidence--in fact with disputing evidence--Justice Kavanaugh, his family and supporters were savaged; mobs stormed the Capitol; Republican senators were doxed; and death threats abounded.
Clearly, Democrats think anything goes in their quest for power. If elected, they will lead us further down this dangerous path, twisting a just cause--that of ending sexual abuse and assault--to serve partisan political ends. This must stop. If you care about a male in your life and about due process, please vote Republican on Nov. 6.
PAMELA WOLFE
Lake Geneva
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse